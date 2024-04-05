Ludhiana: 17-yr-old boy jumps into stream to save brother, both drown

Two brothers died by drowning in a distributary canal while clicking pictures and shooting reels for their social media accounts on Friday near Jhalan Khurd village in Koom Kalan. The deceased were returning home after offering prayers at a mosque when the incident occurred. The minors were residents of Panjeta village and were students of a government school at their native village. (HT File Photo)

According to passers-by, the 17-year-old boy, older of two, drowned while trying to save his 12-year-old brother who had fallen into the stream.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The minors were residents of Panjeta village and were students of a government school at their native village.

The mother of the deceased said that they lived in a shanty in Panjeta. On Friday morning, her sons went to a nearby mosque to offer prayers and while returning, they stopped near the canal to click pictures and shoot reels.

According to onlookers, the younger boy was in the water to get his pictures clicked and lost his balance. His elder brother jumped into the water to rescue him. The duo drowned.

Koon Kalan station-house officer inspector Gurpartap Singh said that police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police pressed in divers for their rescue but to no avail, he said. The bodies of the duo were fished out from the canal and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

The SHO added that the police initiated inquest proceedings following the statement of the mother of the deceased.

The father of the deceased had died a few years ago as well.