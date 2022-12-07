Ludhiana: 187 gm gold being smuggled from Dubai seized
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:46 PM IST
The Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate seized 187 gm gold with a market value of ₹10.2 lakh from a passenger who had returned from Dubai at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali
The passenger had arrived on an Indigo Flight (6E-56) from Dubai which landed at 2.50 pm.
The customs officers intercepted a passenger, based on profiling/intelligence, just as he was trying to cross the green channel at the airport. A thorough search later resulted in the recovery of gold pieces pasted on the baggage trolley by the passenger using double-sided tape.
Customs officers seized a total of 187 gm gold that has a market value of ₹10,21,020.
