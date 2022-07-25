Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday.
The victim has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony.
Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Mangal Singh, police have lodged a murder case against unidentified accused. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. At around 9 pm, he suddenly left the house without telling them anything.
When he did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off, his family started searching for him, but to no avail.
He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police. Cops from the Division Number 6 police station reached the spot and found that Anthony’s face had been battered with stones.
Police scanned CCTV footage, in which Anthony was captured consuming liquor with some unidentified people and walking towards the plot. Police are trying to identify the people who he was with.
Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 6 police station, said the victim’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.
Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud
The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.
Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government's demand seeking more time to complete the probe. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. Cabinet minister Harjot Bains told the protesters that the government's demand to complete the probe was genuine.
Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
Anti-gangster task force to set up units across state
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state. The AGTF, which was constituted to eradicate gangsters' network from the state, will get 250 additional people, said AGTF chief Promod Ban. “We will set up our units at each range level which will be operational units,” Ban said.
6 months on, Ludhiana MC is yet to operationalise plastic reverse vending machines
Even six months after 10 plastic reverse vending machines were purchased under the Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is yet to operationalise them. The machines, which were purchased for around ₹50 lakh, are now gathering dust. Two of them were kept at the civil hospital in January and officials said the other locations are being finalised. It is expected that they will be up and running in around a week.
