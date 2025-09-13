Ludhiana: 19-year-old woman jumps into factory boiler, dies

A 19-year-old woman died by suicide on Friday after jumping into a factory boiler tank in the Dhandari Khurd area, with her family alleging harassment by a neighbour led to the incident. Police have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the civil hospital. (HT Photo for representation)

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the woman scale her home’s wall and then a high factory boundary around 10.30 am before leaping into the tank. Her dupatta catching on barbed wire alerted residents, who informed her family working nearby.

The victim’s father told police a married man from their locality had harassed his daughter for months, pressuring her for marriage despite her repeated rejections. Despite several warnings from the family, the accused allegedly continued his advances, causing the woman immense psychological distress. The father believes this unending torment led to her suicide.

Police have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the civil hospital. While initial evidence suggests suicide, authorities are also investigating the harassment claims.

Sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, SHO of Focal Point police station, said that an FIR will be registered after recording the family’s statement.