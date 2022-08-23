Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting

Police on Tuesday arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and recovered two e-rickshaws, two autorickshaws, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Goldy of Pratap Nagar and Ajay Kumar alias Honey of SAS Nagar.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav said assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar’s team nabbed the accused who used to target pedestrians during night hours, threatening them by flashing a sharp-edged weapon and snatching valuables from them.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379 B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

The accused Amarjit is already facing an FIR under the charges of theft, while Ajay is facing trial in Arms Act case registered against him at Pathankot.