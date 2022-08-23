Ludhiana | 2 arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting
Police on Tuesday arrested two accused for snatching and vehicle lifting and recovered two e-rickshaws, two autorickshaws, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh alias Goldy of Pratap Nagar and Ajay Kumar alias Honey of SAS Nagar.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav said assistant sub-inspector Kapil Kumar’s team nabbed the accused who used to target pedestrians during night hours, threatening them by flashing a sharp-edged weapon and snatching valuables from them.
A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 379 B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.
The accused Amarjit is already facing an FIR under the charges of theft, while Ajay is facing trial in Arms Act case registered against him at Pathankot.
Ludhiana MC snaps sewer connections of 6 dairy units
Tightening its noose around scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste in the sewer lines, the municipal corporation on Tuesday snapped sewer connections of six units in Sarpanch colony of ward number 26. MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said there are around 40 scattered units in different parts of the city and notices had been issued against all these units.
Probe begins into deaths at Bankey Behari Temple
Director general of police (retired) Sulkhan Singh surprised many by beginning the probe ordered by state government in regard to incident at Sri Bankey Behari Temple of Vrindavan where two devotees suffocated to death during 'mangla aarti' on the night of Janamasthmi (August 19). The state government had ordered a probe by a two-member, high-power committee headed by DGP (retd) Sulkhan Singh and commissioner Aligarh Gaurav Dayal as its member.
Ludhiana | Residents of BSUP flats protest as water taps run dry
Lambasting the municipal corporation over its failure in ensuring water supply to the Basic Services for Urban Poor flats allotted to slum dwellers of Rajiv Gandhi colony in Dhandari Kalan area, residents , along with Congress councillor (ward number 23) Sandeep Kumari's husband Gaurav Bhatti staged a protest outside the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Bhatti said repeated complaints have been submitted with officials, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard.
Women are appalled that Bilkis’ rapists are out
Ever since we came to know about the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, who were also convicted of murdering members of her family, members of several women's rights groups have been agitated. We wanted to know whether all women around us are similarly affected. We thought of doing the same thing to understand what ordinary Indian women thought about the case. We hopped on to a train, and spoke to every person in the compartment.
PSSC promises help, support to senior citizens at maiden event in Prayagraj
The Prayagraj Senior Citizens Council organised its first event on National Senior Citizens Day at North Central Zone Cultural Centre auditorium which was inaugurated by justice (retd) Rajes Kumar of Allahabad high court and was chaired by its president Rajiv Maheshwari. Being senior citizens, come forward to serve the poor, the weak and the downtrodden, he said. The council will also advise the government to grant preferences and concessions to senior citizens.
