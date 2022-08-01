Ludhiana: 2 brothers, aides run over rivals with car
A man from Kothe Sher Jang village in Jagraon suffered a fractured leg while his friend received minor injuries after two brothers and their accomplices ran them over with their car.
The accused have been identified as Gagan and his brother Monu, both residents of the same village as the victims, while two of their accomplices are yet to be identified.
The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of one Kuldeep Singh. He told police that he had and his friend Daljit Singh had got into a scuffle with the accused six months ago.
He added that on July 26, Daljit had come to his home. When Daljit was leaving, he noticed that the suspects were taking rounds outside his house on their car.
“ I suspected that they could harm Daljit, so I decided to accompany him to his home. We were on our way there, when they hit our scooter with their car. Then, run us over and fractured my leg, while Daljit suffered minor injuries. As I raised the alarm, they fled,” alleged Kuldeep.
Assistant sub-inspector Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been at Jagraon city police station.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics