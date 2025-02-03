Ludhiana: 2 car-borne accused thrash tractor driver in road rage, case registered

Police registered a case after two car-borne men allegedly thrashed a tractor-trailer driver in a road rage incident, officials said. Police have registered an FIR under sections 115(2), 296, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act in the case. (HT File)

They said the incident happened as the accused were angry over the tractor not allowing them to overtake.

The victim, Harpinder Singh of Khandur village, alleged the accused assaulted him with a baseball bat and threatened him with a gun. The Jodhan police registered a case against Inderjit Singh alias Baba and Jagdeep Singh from Pamali village.

The complainant said he was going from Mansooran to Pamali when the incident happened near Sua Road. He said the accused chased him, intercepted his way and thrashed him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kabal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2), 296, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.