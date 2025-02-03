Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2 car-borne accused thrash tractor driver in road rage, case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 05:06 AM IST

The complainant said he was going from Mansooran to Pamali when the incident took place near Sua Road

Police registered a case after two car-borne men allegedly thrashed a tractor-trailer driver in a road rage incident, officials said.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 115(2), 296, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act in the case. (HT File)
Police have registered an FIR under sections 115(2), 296, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act in the case. (HT File)

They said the incident happened as the accused were angry over the tractor not allowing them to overtake.

The victim, Harpinder Singh of Khandur village, alleged the accused assaulted him with a baseball bat and threatened him with a gun. The Jodhan police registered a case against Inderjit Singh alias Baba and Jagdeep Singh from Pamali village.

The complainant said he was going from Mansooran to Pamali when the incident happened near Sua Road. He said the accused chased him, intercepted his way and thrashed him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kabal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 115(2), 296, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On