Ludhiana: 2 days after murder, Daba Chahal sends Daba SHO to Police Lines

HT Correspondent Daba station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur. (HT Photo)

Two days after murder of a 25-year-old man, commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal has issued transfers orders for Daba station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, officials aware of the developments said.

The order shifting Kaur to Police Lines cites the SI’s ‘poor performance’.

According to the order, inspector Jaspal Singh has taken over as the SHO from the sub-inspector.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Diljit Singh, was killed during a violent clash between two groups in Mohalla Fateh Singh Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Daba police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja confirmed the development.

He said that the recent murder was not the only cause behind Kaur’ transfer and multiple other factors were at play

He added that the performance of the SHO was not up to the mark, following which she has been transferred.

He said the SHO concerned will be held responsible for the crimes in their respective areas. “The SHOs are responsible for maintaining law-and-order situation in their respective areas. The orders were already conveyed to all officials verbally,” DCP Teja added.

In the scuffle on Tuesday night, 25-year-old Diljit was killed and four others were injured.Members of both groups assaulted each other with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Officials said stone pelting was also reported during the clash. The incident caused a panic among the locals.

According to the senior officers, the SHO failed to alert them about the incident in a timely manner.

Earlier in July, the police commissioner suspended two inspectors, Gurpreet Singh and Paramvir Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar and Dehlon respectively, for alleged discrepancies in the investigations.