Ludhiana: 2 days on, fire illegal at scrap godown razes

A massive fire broke that out in an illegal scrap godown near the renowned Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Stadium in Jarkhar village has been raging for the past two days, filling the area with thick smoke and causing panic among residents of the nearby areas. Firefighters working to douse the flamed that broke out at a scrap godown in Jarkhar village two days ago, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

The villagers sought action against those responsible for the situation. People say the fire, which has been raging since Diwali night, has made it difficult for them to breathe as the heavy smog is still emanating from the spot. They alleged that no administration officials have arrived at the scene so far.

The scrap godown, spread over around 1.5 acres and owned by city resident Babu Shankar Das, stores large quantities of plastic, machinery, tyres and other flammable materials.

On Diwali night, the godown caught fire while the people in the area were celebrating. The villagers say they immediately alerted the fire brigade, but the fire spread rapidly.

The villagers alleged that the godown owners did not come forward on the night the fire started and when they did arrive the next day, they did not provide a concrete response about the situation. Villagers claim the godown had no safety measures in place and the materials were stored in open areas.

The fire’s proximity to key sites has heightened the concerns. The Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, where hundreds of children train, is located nearby. There are two gurdwaras and two government schools in the nearby areas as well.

Jarkhar Hockey Academy manager Jagrup Singh Jarkhar, village head Sandeep Singh and the locals said they had requested the owner to relocate the godown multiple times, but their pleas were ignored.

The residents urged the state government to take immediate action against illegal factories, godowns and brick kilns near sports stadiums, schools and religious sites to protect public health and prevent future mishaps.

Jarkhar sarpanch Sandeep Singh and the panchayat warned they will have to ‘take steps’ to ensure that no illegal factories are allowed in their jurisdiction if the government does not act.