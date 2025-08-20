Ludhiana: 2 groups clash in Mullanpur dakha, 4 hurt

At least four people suffered injuries in a clash over election of members of management of a local gurudwara in Rurka village of Mullanpur Dakha. The victims have been admitted to different hospitals. The Dakha police registered a cross case against both groups. The police lodged a cross FIR against both groups. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Gulzar Singh, Daljit Singh and Amandeep Singh of one group and Pardeep Singh of another group.

Complainant Kewal Singh of Rurka village said that during a protest against the Punjab government’s land pooling policy, Gurzar Singh and Daljit Singh, who were then members of the gurdwara management committee, allegedly deterred them from entering the premises. They raised the issue before the villagers and decided to form a new committee.

Kewal Singh added that around 20 days ago they elected new members of the committee and asked Gurzar Singh and Daljit Singh to hand over the charge to the new committee. He added that on August 16, when the committee took the charge, the accused along with their aides launched an attack using sharp weapons and left Pardeep Singh injured.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said Gulzar Singh, Daljit Singh and Amandeep Singh were also admitted to the hospital. They accused the other group of assaulting them. The police lodged a cross FIR against both groups. The police will take further action after the investigation, officials said.