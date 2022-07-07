Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases.
The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village.
Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.
Ridhman alleged that while they were entering the cinema hall again, Gurwinder and his two accomplices passed some objectionable comments on his wife and tried to grab her hand. When she objected, they started threatening him, following which he informed the police and lodged a complaint.
ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that Gurwinder was arrested while his two aides, Sonu and Joban of Hambran, are at large. An FIR was lodged against the trio under Sections 354D and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Gurwinder then lodged a counter FIR against Ridham, stating that when he and his friends were buying eatables, Ridham started staring at him and threatened him when he objected to it. After the movie got over, he alleged that Ridhwan called 12 of his aides and thrashed them.
Police have booked Ridham Sood and his aides, who are yet to be identified, under Sections 341, 323 and 506 of IPC.
The ASI added that police are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain what actually happened.
Congress’ Chandigarh unit protests hike in LPG prices
Congress's UT unit on Wednesday organised a protest against the hike in liquefied petroleum gas price by the Union government. Protesters commenced a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Sector 33, but were stopped by police, who put up heavy barricades just as the march began. 75% emerging diseases zoonotic: Mohali civil surgeon Mohali Government health institutions across the district observed World Zoonosis Day on Wednesday.
Ludhiana police asked to speed up probe into cases of sexual assault against children
Additional director general of police (ADGP), community affairs division and crime against women, Gurpreet Deo on Wednesday directed the local police to speed up investigation into cases of sexual assault on minors and told them to file chargesheets in such cases within two months after cases are registered.
Ludhiana: Boiler explodes at factory, 2 workers injured
Two workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Panic gripped the villagers after they heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot. Station house officer at Meharban police station, Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, said the incident took place at around 6.30pm.
PU seeks start-up, innovation proposals from students
In a bid to promote incubation and provide necessary support for their innovation ideas, Panjab University has asked all its departments to invite proposals from students on innovation ideas and start-ups for the purpose. The communication was issued by the varsity's office of dean university instruction to all the department heads. The step may also help the varsity perform better in the forthcoming round of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation.
Ambala gangster Mohit ‘Mental’ lands in police net
Gangster Mohit Kumar of Ambala's Naraingarh town was arrested by a Crime Investigation Agency-1 team near Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder of a police witness in 2019, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on Wednesday. Police had put out a reward of ₹1 lakh for information to aid Mohit's arrest. The accused was presented before a court and was sent to seven days of remand, a police spokesperson said.
