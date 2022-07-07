Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged
Ludhiana: 2 groups get into scuffle, cross-FIRs lodged

Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall in Ludhiana on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases
Two men from both groups were arrested in both cases. (Representative image)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two groups got into a scuffle at a shopping mall on Monday night, following which cross FIRs were lodged and two men were arrested in both cases.

The accused have been identified as Ridham Sood of Dugri and Gurwinder Singh of Ladhowal village.

Ridham said he had gone to the mall to watch a movie with his wife and grandfather. During the interval, he and his wife had stepped out to buy some eatables.

Ridhman alleged that while they were entering the cinema hall again, Gurwinder and his two accomplices passed some objectionable comments on his wife and tried to grab her hand. When she objected, they started threatening him, following which he informed the police and lodged a complaint.

ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that Gurwinder was arrested while his two aides, Sonu and Joban of Hambran, are at large. An FIR was lodged against the trio under Sections 354D and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gurwinder then lodged a counter FIR against Ridham, stating that when he and his friends were buying eatables, Ridham started staring at him and threatened him when he objected to it. After the movie got over, he alleged that Ridhwan called 12 of his aides and thrashed them.

Police have booked Ridham Sood and his aides, who are yet to be identified, under Sections 341, 323 and 506 of IPC.

The ASI added that police are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain what actually happened.

