Ludhiana: 2 heroes forgotten amid Goa liberation day celebrations

As the nation marks the 63rd anniversary of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule on December 19, the sacrifice of two Punjab-born soldiers — Major Shivdev Singh Sidhu and Captain Vijay Sehgal — remains largely forgotten in their home state. The two young officers laid down their lives during Operation Vijay, the military action that liberated Goa in 1961. Major Shivdev Singh Sidhu (HT photo)

Despite their valour, successive governments in Punjab have failed to honor their legacy adequately, leaving their families and local residents disheartened. Major Shivdev Singh Sidhu, a native of Sidhwan Khurd village in Ludhiana district, was martyred at Fort Aguada while attempting to free political prisoners. Capt Vijay Sehgal, 28, who too hailed from Ludhiana, also lost his life in the same operation. Despite repeated appeals by their families, neither Punjab nor the central government has taken significant steps to commemorate their sacrifices.

While Goa has made efforts to preserve the legacy of its liberation, such as transforming Fort Aguada into a museum, the martyrs’ contributions have not been prominently acknowledged.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, nephew of Major Sidhu, said their martyrdom is exceptional as a part of the country was liberated from the invaders after independence in 1961.

Dr Gurinder Singh Grewal, nephew of Major Sidhu, visited the museum and appreciated the Goa government’s initiative but lamented the absence of statues or memorials for the martyrs. “It’s painful that after six decades, Punjab has done nothing to remember these bravehearts who gave their lives for the nation,” he said.

Locals in Punjab echoed similar sentiments. Harjit Singh, a retired schoolteacher from Sidhwan Khurd, said, “Our children learn little about heroes like Major Sidhu in school. Punjab should establish memorials and name institutions after them so their stories inspire future generations.”

Another resident, Jaswinder Kaur, added, “We are proud of these martyrs, but it feels like the government only remembers them on anniversaries, and even then, only for political speeches.”

Maheshinder Singh Grewal said Major Sidhu’s story exemplifies courage and commitment. Born on July 2, 1926, he initially aspired to become a doctor but joined the military after being inspired by British officers visiting his college. Commissioned into the 7th Light Cavalry, he served with distinction, earning recognition for his bravery during the 1948 Zojila Pass operations. A skilled sportsman and voracious reader, he balanced military excellence with a keen intellect and diverse interests.

Further, Grewal added that during Operation Vijay, Major Sidhu’s unit played a crucial role in advancing against Portuguese forces. On the night of December 18, 1961, he led a mission to free political prisoners at Fort Aguada. Facing unexpected resistance, he was grievously injured while rescuing a fellow officer and succumbed to his injuries the next day.