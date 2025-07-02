Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Ludhiana: 2 injured after licensed pistol ‘accidentally’ fires twice

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The injured have been identified as 26-year-old Jaganjot Singh of Basant Avenue and 19-year-old Maniya Sahni of Jawahar Nagar

In two bizarre separate, but connected, incidents, a licensed pistol accidentally discharged twice, injuring a commission agent and his friend in the early hours of Tuesday.

Jaganjot was carrying his licensed .45 calibre pistol in a holster on his waistband when it accidentally fired, injuring him. (HT photo for representation)

The injured have been identified as 26-year-old Jaganjot Singh of Basant Avenue and 19-year-old Maniya Sahni of Jawahar Nagar. Jaganjot sustained a bullet injury near his leg joint, while Maniya suffered a gunshot wound in his hand.

According to police, Jaganjot was sitting in his car with Maniya and another friend around 2.30 am in the Field Ganj area. It is suspected that the trio may have been consuming alcohol, although police have not confirmed this.

Jaganjot was carrying his licensed .45 calibre pistol in a holster on his waistband when it accidentally fired, injuring him. His friends rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Sameer Verma said that as they reached the emergency room, hospital security stopped them from bringing the weapon inside. Maniya then took the pistol back to the car, where it accidentally discharged again, injuring his hand.

Police said the statements of the injured are yet to be recorded, and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

