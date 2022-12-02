Ludhiana: 2 jail inmates caught with phones hidden in rectum

Two inmates tried to smuggle mobile phones into Ludhiana Central jail by hiding it in their rectum area, but they were caught.

Assistant jail superintendent Harminder Singh said that the accused inmates Kamaljit Singh alias Monu and Surinder Singh alias Sonu went to the court complex for hearing of their respective cases on Monday, where they procured phones from their aides.

In the evening, when the accused returned to the jail, the staff frisked them and recovered the phones.

Two separate cases have been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station under the Prison Act.

Meanwhile, four abandoned mobile phones and nine sachets of tobacco were recovered from the jail premises during a special checking.