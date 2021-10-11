Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 new Covid cases detected in 24 hours
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 2 new Covid cases detected in 24 hours

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases to 87,558, health officials said on Sunday
. There were 19 active Covid cases in Ludhiana as of Sunday. (HT FILE)
. There were 19 active Covid cases in Ludhiana as of Sunday. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases to 87,558, health officials said on Sunday.

As many as 85,436 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 2,103 have succumbed. There were 19 active cases in Ludhiana as of Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to continue taking all precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the administration and government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out