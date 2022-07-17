Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones
The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. A motorcycle without number plates was also seized from the duo.
Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones. The police intercepted the accused, who were riding a motorcycle without number plates, and recovered the stolen mobile phones.
During questioning, the accused confessed to snatching mobile phones in areas including Pratap Pura, Haibowal, Jassian Road, Bahadur Ke Road, Hussainpura and Jalandhar Bypass.
A case under Sections 379 B (2) and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Salem Tabri police station. The suspects were produced in court and sent to two days in police custody.
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
Jai Ram tells cabinet subcommittee to work out financial implications of land acquisition
The cabinet subcommittee on compensation factor for land acquisition had a detailed meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday. The subcommittee apprised the CM of issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other development projects being executed in the state. Jai Ram directed the cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly workout the financial implications on account of revised compensation factor.
NEET 2022: High drama over ‘reporting late’ at exam centre in Ludhiana
High drama was witnessed outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on Sunday after two female NEET UG candidates arrived late at the exam centre. The gates were closed at 1:30 pm, leading to heated arguments between around 50 parents and the school staff. Notably, the National Testing Agency had issued clear directions to the candidates to reach before 1:30 pm or they would not be allowed to take the exam.
HP on verge of going bankrupt: Kaul Singh Thakur
Senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Sunday said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government was neck deep in corruption and the state under the current regime was on the verge of going bankrupt. Addressing a press conference here, Kaul Singh said the Congress has formed a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that will prepare a chargesheet against acts of corruption of the present government.
Rubaiya was legally bound to participate in identification: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her sister Rubaiya Sayeed was called as a witness in her abduction case and was legally bound to participate in the identification process which she could not refuse. Daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Rubaiya, identified Yasin Malik in the high-profile abduction case that took place in 1989, before a special court in Jammu on Friday.
