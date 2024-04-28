Ludhiana: 2 travel agents booked for man of over 7 lakh

The Meharban police booked two men for duping a city resident ₹7.81 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad and arranging a work permit for him. The complainant stated that the accused neither fulfilled their promise, nor returned his money. The accused have been identified as Darpan Garg, of Harcharan Nagar, Samrala Road, and Mandeep Singh Gill of Phullanwal Chowk. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Darpan Garg, of Harcharan Nagar, Samrala Road, and Mandeep Singh Gill of Phullanwal Chowk. A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following an investigation.

The complainant, Mahinder Singh, a resident of Raju Colony of Tibba Road, stated that his son Gurtej Singh wanted to go abroad. He contacted the accused through an acquaintance. The accused assured him to provide a work permit to his son in Poland and charged ₹7.81 lakh. However, after receiving money, the accused continued to make excuses. Later, he filed a complaint with the police on August 16, 2023.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhey Sham, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.