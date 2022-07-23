Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide
Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people.
The accused are Gopal Sharma, a medical store owner; Ajay Dhingra, owner of a milk dispensary; Sunita Garg, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, a cloth trader, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s brother.
The complainant said his brother had hung himself from a ceiling fan on October 3, 2020. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed on October 5, 2020, and police initiated inquest proceedings.
The victim’s family, however, found a suicide note in the drawer of the trader’s shop, where he had mentioned that the accused were threatening him over a monetary issue and had forced him to take the extreme step.
ASI Kapil Kumar, investigating officer, said the family produced the suicide note two days after the victim’s death and police had suspected they had forged it. He added the note was recently sent for a forensic test, which ascertained that the victim had written it.
A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged at Division Number 6.police station.
The victim was survived by wife and a 9-year-old son.
-
Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction
A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim's family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of the victim's father, Ajmer Singh.
-
CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district
Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared on Friday. Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father's iron and steel business in Ludhiana.
-
CBSE Class 12 results: Anshika Chaudhry, Makkar top Ludhiana with 99.4%
Instead of following a time table, Anshika Chaudhry of Ryan International School, Jamalpur said she focused on topics to be covered. Anshika Makkar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar and her elder sister are both preparing to become CAs. Four students secured the second spot with 99.2%, including Ekampreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School, Arman Kaur Gill of DAV Public School, Pakhowal; Ishan Kapoor of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Reetanshi Kharbanda of Kundan Vidya Mandir. She loves to paint and play badminton.
-
Flyers demand more international flights from Pune
While international flights from Pune to Dubai and Singapore were started on December 12 and December 13, 2005, respectively, following which, international flights to Oman and Bangkok, too, were started, Pune airport has been operating only one international flight since January 2022. Flyers from the city continue to bat for an international airport. This will enable Indian carriers to choose Pune airport for direct air connectivity.
-
SEC announces OBC lottery schedule for civic polls
With the Supreme Court directing the state election commission to implement other backward castes' (OBCs) reservation before conducting civic polls and to announce the election programme within two weeks, the state election commission on Friday declared the programme for executing 27% OBC reservation in 13 municipal corporations. The final reservation for the wards will be published on August 5 after completing the suggestions and objections process.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics