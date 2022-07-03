Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 20 encroachments razed on banks of Buddha Nullah
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 20 encroachments razed on banks of Buddha Nullah

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday razed around 20 encroachments on the banks of the Buddha Nullah, including illegal portions of factories and labour quarters
A JCB machine demolishing an illegal building on the banks of the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A JCB machine demolishing an illegal building on the banks of the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday razed around 20 encroachments on the banks of the Buddha Nullah, including illegal portions of factories and labour quarters.

Amid resistance from the owners, the drive was carried out from the Sundar Nagar nullah bridge to Bajwa Nagar nullah bridge, in presence of heavy police force. Panic gripped the area and nearby shopkeepers also gathered at the spot.

The aim of the demolition drive was to clear the path for laying of an interceptor sewer line to stop direct flow of waste into the nullah and construction of a road under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

The drive, led by assistant town planner (ATP) Gurvinder Singh Lucky, commenced at around 9 am. After a building owner raised a hue and cry over the demolition drive, stating that the land on which the building has been constructed belongs to him, MC got the land record cross checked on the spot and razed it after deeming it illegal.

A few migrant labourers were also seen dejected after MC razed the labour quarters. They alleged that MC did not serve prior notices and some of their belongings also got damaged. MC officials, however, stated that the notices were served three days back and they were given time to vacate the buildings.

Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra also reached the spot after few residents opposed the drive and they were pacified by the police. Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also visited the site to keep a check on the situation.

As per the officials, encroachments including portions of factories, labour quarters and parking lots have been on the site for the past few decades and area upto 15 feet was encroached upon by the building owners.

Portions of two religious places (a gurdwara and a temple) were also part of the encroachments. Officials stated that the matter will be taken up with the managements of the respective religious places for razing the illegal structures in a peaceful manner.

Bindra stated that the path had to be cleared of encroachments as a sewer line has to be laid under the 650 crore project to clean the Buddha Nullah. Also, the civic body will also construct a road on the portion freed from the encroachments as this will also facilitate the movement of traffic in the area and bring relief from the traffic jams.

Earlier, MC had identified hundreds of encroachments alongside the nullah and they are being removed in phases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out