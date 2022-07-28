Ludhiana: 20-yr-old man arrested for raping 17-year-old
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping a 17-year-old girl at Janetpura village in Sidhwan Bet area.
The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh alias Sunny, who pursuing a course in nursing.
Police said the accused and the victim were from the same school. The victim, who is a Class 12 student at a government school, said she had met Kulwant when she was in Class 9 and he was in Class 12.
She added that the accused had on Tuesday asked her to meet him, but she refused. Later, When she was going to school, the accused intercepted her way on a motorcycle, forcibly took her to an isolated place and raped her.
Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sidhwan Bet police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.
Start surgical strike against drug peddlers: DGP to cops
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday asked the Ludhiana police to initiate a surgical strike against drug peddlers. Yadav was in the city to convene a meeting with senior officials of Ludhiana police to review incidents of crime and the law-and-order situation in the district. Besides officers from Ludhiana police commissionerate, senior officers of Khanna and Ludhiana rural police also attended the meeting. The DGP also directed police officers to keep tabs on miscreants involved in criminal activities and violence for the past five years.
IELTS scam: Police to scan aspirants’ records
A day after an IELTS centre owner was booked and three others arrested for their alleged involvement in a racket to help foreign aspirants crack the exam with the help of advanced electronic devices, police will scan records of all those who appeared through them. Police had recovered 12 electronic devices from the arrested accused Dilbagh Singh of Rode village in Moga, Harsangat Singh and Jaspreet Singh, residents of Sangatpura village of Moga. The kingpin, Gurbhej Singh, who runs Master IELTS and Immigration Centre in Muktsar, is yet to be arrested. Police have found that the suspects also used to get some experts to take the exams posing as the aspirants.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
