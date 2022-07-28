Ludhiana: 20-yr-old man arrested for raping 17-year-old

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping a 17-year-old girl at Janetpura village in Sidhwan Bet area.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh alias Sunny, who pursuing a course in nursing.

Police said the accused and the victim were from the same school. The victim, who is a Class 12 student at a government school, said she had met Kulwant when she was in Class 9 and he was in Class 12.

She added that the accused had on Tuesday asked her to meet him, but she refused. Later, When she was going to school, the accused intercepted her way on a motorcycle, forcibly took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sidhwan Bet police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Start surgical strike against drug peddlers: DGP to cops

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday asked the Ludhiana police to initiate a surgical strike against drug peddlers. Yadav was in the city to convene a meeting with senior officials of Ludhiana police to review incidents of crime and the law-and-order situation in the district. Besides officers from Ludhiana police commissionerate, senior officers of Khanna and Ludhiana rural police also attended the meeting. The DGP also directed police officers to keep tabs on miscreants involved in criminal activities and violence for the past five years.

IELTS scam: Police to scan aspirants’ records

A day after an IELTS centre owner was booked and three others arrested for their alleged involvement in a racket to help foreign aspirants crack the exam with the help of advanced electronic devices, police will scan records of all those who appeared through them. Police had recovered 12 electronic devices from the arrested accused Dilbagh Singh of Rode village in Moga, Harsangat Singh and Jaspreet Singh, residents of Sangatpura village of Moga. The kingpin, Gurbhej Singh, who runs Master IELTS and Immigration Centre in Muktsar, is yet to be arrested. Police have found that the suspects also used to get some experts to take the exams posing as the aspirants.