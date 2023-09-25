Ludhiana: 200 companies to participate in GMMSA Expo India-2024

Garments machinery manufacturers and suppliers’ association announced 8th edition of GMMSA Expo India-2024, to be held in Ludhiana, from January 19 to 22, 2024 at Grain Market, Bahadur Ke Road, Jalandhar by-pass. HT Image

Chairman of GMMSA Ram Kishan, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said the expo will attract the industry to enhance the productivity, quality and cost cutting in manufacturing the garments.

President of the association Teja Singh said atleast 200 companies from all over the world will participate in the expo.

He added that among the products that will be showcased at the expo are circular knitting, flat knitting, collar knitting, dyeing finishing, washing, raising, brushing, polishing, aide compressors, allied machines and accessories.

The others who were present were vice-president of association Gurdev Singh, vice-chairman Parmesh Washist, advisor Jatinder Sudera, treasurer Sukhwinder Singh and joint secretary Amit Jain.

