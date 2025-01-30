Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 22-year-old man arrested over multi-vehicle collision

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 30, 2025 10:16 PM IST

a speeding Volkswagen Jetta travelling from Aggar Nagar towards Jagraon collided with a Hyundai i20 parked outside the shopping complex; impact sent the Volkswagen Jetta crashing into a Mahindra Thar, which in turn struck a Toyota Fortuner

The Sarabha Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man from Aggar Nagar following a multi-vehicle collision near a shopping complex on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, officials said.

A total of five vehicles were damaged in the incident. (Representational image)
A total of five vehicles were damaged in the incident. (Representational image)

They said the accident occurred at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, when a speeding Volkswagen Jetta travelling from Aggar Nagar towards Jagraon collided with a Hyundai i20 parked outside the shopping complex.

The impact sent the Volkswagen Jetta crashing into a Mahindra Thar, which in turn struck a Toyota Fortuner. A total of five vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, identified as Divjot Singh, was caught and thrashed by bystanders before his family arrived and took him to a hospital. Other car occupants suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said Divjot claimed his car’s gear got stuck, causing him to panic and mistakenly press the accelerator instead of the brake.

“Three men in the i20 and a couple in the Thar sustained minor injuries,” the inspector added.

The police have booked Divjot Singh on charges of rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others.

