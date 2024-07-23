 Ludhiana: 22-year-old woman raped by friend in hotel near Dehlon - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 22-year-old woman raped by friend in hotel near Dehlon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 23, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The accused were identified as Jatinder Singh of Majara village of Sahnewal and his brother-in-law Makkhan Singh, who is on the run

Police arrested a man for raping a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of sending her abroad. The victim alleged that the accused, along with his brother-in-law, raped her in a hotel near Dehlon and later fled after dropping her at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The complainant, who is a resident of Giaspura, said she met Jatinder a few months ago and befriended him. After she shared her wish to go abroad with Jatinder, he claimed that he has links and he can help her.
The complainant, who is a resident of Giaspura, said she met Jatinder a few months ago and befriended him. After she shared her wish to go abroad with Jatinder, he claimed that he has links and he can help her. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Jatinder Singh of Majara village of Sahnewal and his brother-in-law Makkhan Singh, who is on the run. The victim alleged that the accused also extorted 5 lakh from her.

The complainant, who is a resident of Giaspura, said she met Jatinder a few months ago and befriended him. After she shared her wish to go abroad with Jatinder, he claimed that he has links and he can help her.

On May 1, the accused told the victim that her visa has arrived and took her to his home, and later to a hotel near Tibba Canal Bridge in Dehlon, where Makkhan was also present. The woman alleged that the accused raped her after taking her to the hotel room and also threatened her that if she made a complaint against them, they would ensure to cancel her visa.

Later, the accused took her to Ambala, where Jatinder’s father took 5 lakh in cash from her. He dropped her at IGIA and fled. Later, she found that the accused had lied her about the visa and returned home, and filed a complaint.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

