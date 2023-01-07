Ludhiana: 22-yr-old dead, 2 other feared drowned as car falls into canal

A 22-year-old resident of Lakha village in Jagraon died on his birthday after his car plunged into a canal near Dalla village, late on Thursday evening.

One of his friends is feared drowned while two others were rescued by the villagers. According to police, speeding and dense fog led to the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Dilpreet Singh, 22. His friend Satnam Singh is still missing, while Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh were rescued by villagers. They have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is reportedly stable. All four friends are in their early 20s.

Nirmal Singh Dalla, husband of sarpanch Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu of Dalla village, said that Dilpreet Singh had thrown a party for his friends at a chicken corner in the village on his birthday. At around 11 pm, Dailpreet was going to Bhammipura village to drop one of his friends at his house. Dilpreet Singh was driving the vehicle, while Satnam was sitting next to him.

Dilpreet reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the canal.

Dalla said that employees of the Power grid on the Canal informed the panchayat members about the incident, following which an announcement was made from the gurdwara. The villagers gathered there and initiated the rescue operation.

He added that the villagers rescued Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh and rushed them to the hospital. Dilpreet’s dead body was fished out from the canal near Dangian village, 5 km away from the spot. The search for Satnam is still underway.

Police fished the car out of the canal with the help of a crane.

Dilpreet Singh’s father is a farmer and his elder brother is settled in Canada. After completing his studies, Dilpreet Singh was also preparing to go abroad.

Diver loses mobile phone, clothes to burglars

A local diver who was part of the rescue operation lost his mobile phone to thieves. A total of four men who know swimming came forward for the rescue operation. They put their clothes and mobile phones on the banks and jumped into the water.

After some time, when one of the divers came out of the canal, his clothes and mobile phone were not where he had kept them. The villagers have promised him to buy a new mobile phone and clothes.