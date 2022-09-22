Ludhiana: 25 bulk waste generators put on notice by MC

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently imposed ₹100 crore interim compensation (penalty) on Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) over its failure to manage solid waste in the city, the civic body is now tightening the noose on violators, starting with bulk generators.

As per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, establishments which generate over 100 kg waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk generators. These establishments have to dispose of wet waste within their premises through composting or bio-methanation and hand over dry waste to an authorised recycler.

MC has already served notices to 25 bulk generators, including hotels, colleges, hospitals, apartments and universities in the first phase.

As per the notices, the owners/management have been directed to comply with waste management norms within 15 days, failing which they will be fined ₹5,000 per day, which will be imposed retrospectively from August 11, 2020, when the state government had notified solid waste management cleanliness and sanitation bylaws, or the date of non-compliance, whichever is later.

It added that owners who have made requisite provisions for waste management must inform MC, so that an inspection can be conducted to confirm it.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that strict action will be taken against violators.

Earlier this month, MC had imposed a penalty of ₹37.5 lakh on the management of the main vegetable market in the city for failing to dispose garbage effectively. The fine amount had been calculated retrospectively from August 11, 2020, at ₹5,000 per day.

₹40 crore penalty submitted

Working on the directions of NGT, MC has submitted ₹40 crore in a separate account, which will be used for solid waste management in the city.

The tribunal had in July directed MC to submit the interim compensation of ₹100 crore with the deputy commissioner (DC), which will be used to take remedial measures to manage solid waste, especially 30 lakh metric tonnes of garbage which is accumulated at main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road.

The fund starved MC is paying the penalty using funds which have been earmarked for solid waste management under Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.