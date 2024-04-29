 Ludhiana: 25-year-old man jumps into burning pyre - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 25-year-old man jumps into burning pyre

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:37 PM IST

The man, who was mentally disturbed, was crossing from the area along with his father at the time of the incident

A 25-year-old man suffered 70% burn injuries after he jumped onto a burning funeral pyre at a cremation ground near Gagandeep Colony, Salem Tabri, on Monday. The man, who was mentally disturbed, was crossing from the area along with his father at the time of the incident.

The man was rescued by the onlookers and rushed to the civil hospital. (HT File Photo)
The man was rescued by the onlookers and rushed to the civil hospital. (HT File Photo)

The man was rescued by the onlookers and rushed to the civil hospital. According to the doctors, he suffered 70% burns and has been referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, due to critical condition.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The man has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 25 of Gagandeep Colony in Bhattian.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajitpal Singh, in-charge of Eldeco police post, said that the police reached the spot. He said that before anyone around the pyre could comprehend what was happening or react, the man jumped onto the burning pyre. The kin of the deceased, whose pyre it was, rescued him and doused the flames. They rushed him to hospital.

The ASI added that the victim’s father said that his son was mentally unstable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 25-year-old man jumps into burning pyre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On