Ludhiana: 25-year-old man jumps into burning pyre

A 25-year-old man suffered 70% burn injuries after he jumped onto a burning funeral pyre at a cremation ground near Gagandeep Colony, Salem Tabri, on Monday. The man, who was mentally disturbed, was crossing from the area along with his father at the time of the incident. The man was rescued by the onlookers and rushed to the civil hospital. (HT File Photo)

The man was rescued by the onlookers and rushed to the civil hospital. According to the doctors, he suffered 70% burns and has been referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, due to critical condition.

The man has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 25 of Gagandeep Colony in Bhattian.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajitpal Singh, in-charge of Eldeco police post, said that the police reached the spot. He said that before anyone around the pyre could comprehend what was happening or react, the man jumped onto the burning pyre. The kin of the deceased, whose pyre it was, rescued him and doused the flames. They rushed him to hospital.

The ASI added that the victim’s father said that his son was mentally unstable.