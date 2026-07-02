IndiGo’s new no-check-in fare: The rules, the right cabin suitcase to pick, and how to pack for it

That sent me down a rabbit hole. After countless work trips, weekend breaks and family holidays, I have reached a point where I genuinely enjoy finding smarter ways to pack. If there is one thing I have learned, it is that travelling with only cabin luggage is not difficult. You simply need the right suitcase and a few packing tricks that make every bit of space count.

It did not take long to realise that the cheaper fare is only part of the story. Most travellers are not worried about the ticket price. They are worried about fitting everything into one cabin suitcase while staying within the 7 kg cabin limit. One oversized suitcase or a bag that refuses to fit inside the airline's size limit can quickly wipe out the savings.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

When IndiGo announced its new hand baggage only fare, I was genuinely intrigued. As someone who flies quite often, the idea of paying less simply by skipping checked baggage sounded like a great deal. You save money, get through the airport faster and walk straight out after landing without spending time at the baggage belt. Then I started reading the baggage rules.

What exactly can you carry? If you are booking IndiGo's hand baggage only fare, the rules are fairly simple. You can carry one piece of cabin baggage weighing up to 7 kg along with one personal item such as a handbag, laptop bag or small backpack.

Your cabin suitcase should also fit within the permitted dimensions of 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm. This is where many travellers get caught out. A suitcase that looks compact at home can suddenly seem much bigger once it is placed inside the airline's size limit.

If your bag crosses the size or weight limit, you could be asked to check it in and pay the applicable charges. That is exactly what this fare is designed to help you avoid, so it makes sense to plan.

Picking the right cabin suitcase makes all the difference One thing I have realised after trying several cabin suitcases is that not every bag labelled as cabin-friendly is actually a safe choice. Many international 22-inch cabin suitcases can end up slightly taller once you include the wheels and handle. I usually stick to 20-inch cabin suitcases as they are more likely to fit within the allowed dimensions.

Soft-sided suitcases are great if you tend to squeeze in an extra T-shirt or jacket because they have a little flexibility. Hard-sided suitcases do a better job of protecting gadgets and fragile items, though they cannot stretch if you have packed a little too much.

If I am travelling for just a day or two, I also like using an under-seat trolley or a compact weekender bag. These usually fit without attracting much attention and make boarding much easier.

Five tips that have completely changed the way I pack Choose an expandable suitcase, but keep it closed while flying This is the first feature I look for while buying a cabin suitcase. An expandable zip gives you extra space when you genuinely need it. I always keep it closed while boarding so the suitcase stays within the size limit. If I end up shopping during the trip and decide to check in my bag on the return flight, that extra space becomes incredibly useful.

Skip cabin suitcases with built-in laptop compartments This might sound surprising, but I have stopped buying cabin suitcases with padded laptop sections on the front. They look practical, but they eat into the packing space inside the suitcase. They also make the front bulge, which can push the bag closer to the maximum depth allowed. A simple flat front suitcase usually gives you more usable space.