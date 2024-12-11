Ludhiana: 25-year-old stabbed near Kailash Chowk

(Blurb) Hospitalised victim said to be stable; attack may be a result of old rivalry The police believe that the victim might know about the attackers’ identity but he is not in a condition to record his statement.

Three unidentified men stabbed a 25-year-old man and fled leaving him injured near busy Kailash Chowk on Monday evening. The victim was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). His condition is stated to be stable. The police suspected old rivalry behind the assault.

The Division number 8 police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated investigation. The victim has been identified as Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Haibowal. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Abdal Matim, father of the victim.

The complainant stated that his son was going towards Kailash Chowk on his scooter when the accused intercepted him. They assaulted the victim and also stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Leaving him injured on the road, the accused escaped from the spot.

The complainant added that local residents alerted him, following which he rushed his son to hospital. Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 8 police station, stated that prima facie suggested that the man was attacked following an old rivalry. The SHO added that Bilal Ahmad might know the accused, but he is not in a condition to record his statement.