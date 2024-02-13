 Ludhiana: 250 stacks of stubble destroyed in major fire - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 250 stacks of stubble destroyed in major fire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2024 05:16 AM IST

According to officials from the fire department, the blaze ignited around 5.30 am, engulfing stacks of stubble rolls stored on a vacant land

A major fire erupted on a field in Manki village near Khanna on Tuesday, engulfing over 250 stacks of stubble lying there.

As many as 15 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, which raged for hours. (HT File)

As many as 15 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, which raged for hours.

According to officials from the fire department, the blaze ignited around 5.30 am, engulfing stacks of stubble rolls stored on a vacant land. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, more than 250 stacks of stubble were consumed by the flames.

“Two fire tenders from Samrala and one from Khanna rushed to the scene, making multiple attempts to extinguish the fire. The flames were extinguished around 6 pm, with a total of 15 fire tenders mobilised for the operation. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. While some stacks of stubble were saved, while a significant number were completely destroyed,” Hardeep Singh, a fire officer at the Samrala fire station, said.

