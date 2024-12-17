Ludhiana: 28-year-old dies of drug overdose

There seems to be no respite from drug cases in the city as a 28-year-old man from Dhillon Nagar allegedly died of an overdose, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Ludhiana’s Daba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh confirmed that a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a statement by the deceased’s mother. (HT Photo)

After the death under suspicious circumstance, the Daba police registered a case against Dhillon Nagar resident Giani, who goes by a single name, and an unidentified aide.

The victim, a driver, was brought home unconscious on Sunday evening by Giani and his aide. According to the deceased’s mother, Giani admitted that her son had overdosed on drugs and left abruptly.

Desperate to save her son, she sought help from neighbours and rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. She alleged that Giani and his aide deliberately gave her son an overdose.

Daba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh confirmed that a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a statement by the deceased’s mother.

Police officials said they are for an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. Efforts to arrest Giani are on, police said.