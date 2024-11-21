Ludhiana: 28-yr-old dies, family claims murder by ‘illicit liquor sellers’

A 28-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Prem Nagar of Field Ganj on Thursday. The family suspected he was beaten to death by some people of the same locality. On being informed, a police team reached the spot for investigation. The police, which claimed that there was no evidence that he was beaten to death, have asked the civil hospital authorities to form a board of three doctors to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. Deceased Suraj Kumar (HTfile)

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar, 28, of Prem Nagar of Field Ganj. According to Suraj’s sister, the incident stemmed from repeated harassment by some of their relatives, who are involved in illegal alcohol trade. Suraj had reportedly refused to participate in selling alcohol, leading to a series of violent confrontations, she said, claiming he was attacked over this issue.

She added that Suraj had gone to a gurdwara around 7 am for morning prayers. “While his way back, he was assaulted by the accused. When Suraj reached home, he was found bleeding profusely from his nose. He was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him,” she said.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Anil Bhanot said the police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. He said the reason behind the death would be ascertained the after postmortem examination. The police will take appropriate action according to the autopsy report, he said, adding that cops investigated in the colony, but no one witnessed any commotion between the deceased and his relatives.