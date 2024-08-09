 Ludhiana: 29-year-old held with 100 gm heroin - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 29-year-old held with 100 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 10, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Police arrested Parminder Singh with 100 gm heroin; he faces trial in a 2021 drug case. A case under NDPS Act registered; questioning ongoing for linkages.

The anti-narcotic cell of police commissionerate on Friday arrested an alleged drug peddler with 100 gm heroin, officials said.

The anti-narcotic cell of police commissionerate on Friday arrested an alleged drug peddler with 100 gm heroin, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Anti-narcotic cell in-charge inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar said the accused, identified as Parminder Singh alias Pinder, 29, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Barota Road, was arrested from his neighbourhood following a tip-off.

The inspector said the accused was already facing trial in a case of drug peddling registered in April 2021 at the Daba police station.

He added that the accused was produced before a court and sent to a day in police custody for questioning.

A case under sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

Police said the accused is being questioned to track his forward and backward linkages.

