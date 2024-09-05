Ludhiana: 3 bike-borne miscreants threaten slain pastor’s son against testifying

Over seven years after pastor Sultan Masih was shot dead outside a church in Salem Tabri, three unidentified bike-borne miscreants threatened his son, pastor Alisha Sultan, against testifying in court, officials aware of the development said. Police have beefed up security outside the church in Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

They added that Alisha Sultan is one the witnesses in the 2017 murder of his father.

According to the complaint filed by Alisha Sultan, the accused shouted pro-Khalistan slogans as they were leaving.

The incident occurred on July 7 and a case has been registered after an investigation.

The complainant alleged that the accused named Jagtar Singh Johal, a UK national, and threatened to kill him if he testified against Johal. Johal is allegedly one of masterminds behind the target killings carried out across Punjab in 2017.

Following the complaint, the Salem Tabri police registered a first-information report (FIR) against three unidentified accused and took up an investigation. The police have also beefed up security outside the church.

Alisha Sultan said in his complaint that the incident occurred on July 7 when he was outside the church. He alleged that three turban-clad men turned up on a bike and started shouting pro-Khalistan slogans. He said that he is one of the witnesses in the father’s murder case and the accused threatened and dared him to testify against Jagtar Singh Johal. Before he could react, the accused fled threatening him to kill.

Sultan Masih was shot dead outside the ‘Temple of God’ Church in Salem Tabri on July 15, 2017. The police had made multiple arrests in the case, including those of UK nationals Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi and Jimmy Singh.

Johal and Jimmy Singh are currently lodged in an Indian jail.

An FIR under sections 302, 34 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 10, 11, 13 and 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Salem Tabri Police station on July 15, 2017.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint of Alisha Sultan, the police registered an FIR under sections 232 (threatening any person to give false evidence), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused.