Ludhiana: 3 FCI officials among 4 in CBI net on graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four persons, manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, Ludhiana, and a private person in a ₹50,000 bribery case. (REUTERS File/ Representational image)

A case was registered on May 21 by the CBI against manager (quality) and a technical assistant of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, on allegations that the manager (quality) and two technical assistants demanded a bribe of ₹1.05 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing consignments of his rice mill.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI and a private person.

Searches were conducted at five locations at residential and official premises of the accused during which incriminating documents have been recovered.