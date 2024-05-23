 Ludhiana: 3 FCI officials among 4 in CBI net on graft charges - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 3 FCI officials among 4 in CBI net on graft charges

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2024 07:22 AM IST

A case was registered on May 21 by the CBI against manager (quality) and a technical assistant of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, on allegations that the manager (quality) and two technical assistants demanded a bribe of ₹1.05 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing consignments of his rice mill.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four persons, manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, Ludhiana, and a private person in a 50,000 bribery case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four persons, manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, Ludhiana, and a private person in a ₹50,000 bribery case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four persons, manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, Ludhiana, and a private person in a 50,000 bribery case. (REUTERS File/ Representational image)

A case was registered on May 21 by the CBI against manager (quality) and a technical assistant of the FCI, Mullanpur Dhaka, on allegations that the manager (quality) and two technical assistants demanded a bribe of 1.05 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing consignments of his rice mill.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the manager (quality) and two technical assistants of the FCI and a private person.

Searches were conducted at five locations at residential and official premises of the accused during which incriminating documents have been recovered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 3 FCI officials among 4 in CBI net on graft charges
Follow Us On