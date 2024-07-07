Ludhiana: 3 held on peddling charges, 130 gm heroin seized

The anti-narcotics cell of police commissionerate arrested three accused in two separate cases and recovered 130 gm heroin from their possession. Two first-information reports (FIR) were registered against the accused. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, the police arrested Varinder Singh alias Vicky, 21, of Daba and Gurmeet Singh alias Gagan, 28, of Fateh Singh Nagar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police arrested the accused near Jeeto Market following a tip-off.

The police recovered 50 gm heroin, 20 empty pouches and an electronic weighing machine from their possession.

A case under sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Daba police station.

In another case, the police arrested Aakash Kumar, 22 of Bihari Colony.

Kumar was stopped for checking in Jagdishpura after a tip-off. On frisking, police recovered 80 gm heroin from his possession.

ASI Ram Kishan, who arrested Kumar, said a case under sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

The accused is already facing trial in an assault case registered at the Division Number 7 police station in 2020.

The police are checking the links of the accused.