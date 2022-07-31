Ludhiana: 3 held with illicit liquor in separate cases
Teams of the Ludhiana excise department on Sunday arrested three men with illicit liquor.
A spokesperson of the excise department said a check point was laid on Chandigarh Road near Fortis Hospital, from where they seized 11 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested one Bikramjit Singh of Ramgarh village.
In the second case, a raid was conducted at New Sarpanch Colony from where one case of illegal whisky and 700 bottles of beer were recovered from the house of one Om Parkash. The team nabbed one Kamlesh on the spot, but Parkash managed to escape. A hunt is on for his arrest.
A raid was also conducted at a slum area near Rattanheri railway crossing, where 12 bottles of illegal liquor were seized and one person was arrested identified as Shiv Kumar of Rattanheri.
-
Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force with 1,095 vials of banned injections. During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high
The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday. Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July.
-
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics