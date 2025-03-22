Ludhiana: 3 history sheeters injured in encounter with police, held

Attempt to murder case registered; fourth such gunfight in dist in past 12 days As per officials, police seized two illegal pistols, a .30-bore and a .315-bore, and seized the accused’s car on Friday, March 21, 2025 (HT Photo)

Ludhiana The police on Friday arrested three history-sheeters after they were injured in an encounter with the cops at Khedi village on Dhandran Road, officials said, adding that the gunfight took place around 2 am.

Police said the accused, identified as Mudit Sood, 24, Abhijit Mand, 24, and Ankush Yadav, 23, were wanted over a ₹50-lakh extortion call to a local businessman and were nabbed in a joint operation by CIA staff and division number 6 police.

Police seized two illegal pistols, a .30-bore and a .315-bore, and seized the accused’s car, the officials said.

They said the accused first fired at the police teams, who befittingly retaliated and the former were injured. The accused sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where their condition has been stated as stable.

This was the fourth such gunfight over the past 12 days in the district.

The case stems from an extortion call received by a city travel agent on March 16.

The callers, who claimed to be associated of US-based gangster Prabh Dassuwal, had asked the businessman for ₹50 lakh as ransom and threatened to kill his family if he did not pay. The callers claimed they knew the victim’s and his family’s routine, going as far as to say they were aware of where they parked their cars.

After a complaint, a case was registered at the division number 6 police station and an investigation was launched. Police did not disclose the identity of the complainant.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the operation, led by station-house officer (SHO) inspector Kulwant Kaur and CIA teams, came after police received a tip-off.

Police set up a checkpoint at Khedi village and signalled a Maruti Suzuki Swift car without registration plates to stop. Instead, the occupants fired at the police teams, who retaliated, Brar said. He said the accused fired at least five shots, one of which hit the SHO’s vehicles.

SHO Kaur said Mudit Sood suffered a bullet injury to his wrist and Abhijit Mand and Ankush Yadav sustained gunshots on their thighs.

Police officials said Abhijit Mand has five cases registered against him, including those on charges of attempted murder, snatching and extortion. Mudit Sood has two cases on similar charges and Ankush Yadav is implicated in an attempted murder case and an extortion case. A fresh FIR on attempt to murder charges was registered against the trio at the Sadar police station.

Series of gunbattles

March 16: The police arrested two habitual offenders, including Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggu, a resident of Maksudan of Jalandhar, and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of New Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Ludhiana, near Phullanwal village in Dugri in the wee hours afṭer a brief encounter.

March 16: The Ludhiana Rural police arrested an aide of terrorist Arsh Dalla following exchange of fire at Sadarpur village near Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet Road. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg. He was wanted for firing gunshots at a jewellery store near the busy Rani Jhansi Chowk in Jagraon.

March 9: Two brothers wanted in an attempt to murder case were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the police in Gill village. Both accused, Munish Rai and Sumit Rai, were injured in the gunfight.