Ludhiana: 3-kg heroin, firearm seized; four arrested

The Ludhiana rural police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 3.34-kg heroin, ₹30,000 in drug money, a .32-bore pistol and two live cartridges from their possession.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the arrests were made following a tip-off. The accused were intercepted while travelling in a white Swift car. “They were on their way to supply heroin to customers when a police team laid a naka and caught them,” the SSP said.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that the heroin was sourced from Pakistan and was being distributed in Jagraon, Raikot and Mullanpur of the district.

The arrested men have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jassa of Aitiana village, Dev Kumar alias Rahul of Golden Bagh, Jagraon, Prince of Karnail Gate, Jagraon, and Harpreet Singh alias Mappa of New Aabadi, Attari (Amritsar).

The SSP added that Jaswinder Singh has a criminal history with six cases already registered against him under the NDPS Act, while Dev Kumar is also facing an earlier case under the NDPS and Arms Acts.

A fresh case has been registered against them under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar Raikot police station. Further investigation is underway to trace their forward and backward links in the drug supply network.