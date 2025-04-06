Ludhiana: 3 locals held for smuggling illegal pistols from UP

The CIA staff of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three individuals allegedly involved in smuggling illegal pistols from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to local gangs and miscreants. The arrests took place during a special checking operation in the Focal Point area. The accused in police custody along with recovered illegal weapons in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh alias Bohemia from Mahadev Nagar Lohar, Vaibhav Mishra from Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur, and Jagpreet Singh alias Kaka from Gareeb Nagri, Jaspal Bangar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said that the police acted on a tip-off and first apprehended Ajit Singh near Gobindgarh Railway Crossing, recovering a pistol from him. “During interrogation, Ajit revealed that his accomplice, Vaibhav Mishra, was also armed with an illegal weapon. Mishra was subsequently arrested with a .315 bore pistol,” he said.

“Further investigation led the police to Jagpreet Singh, who had reportedly purchased a third pistol from the duo. In total, the police recovered three pistols along with live cartridges,” the ADCP said.

Brar said that the weapons were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and possibly other states.

Ajit Singh, who has a criminal background, was released on bail just two months ago in January, with three previous cases registered against him at different police stations, the police said.

All three accused were presented in court and sent to three-day police remand. The police are now investigating the network to trace the origin of the firearms and uncover the extent of the illegal arms trade.

“Efforts are also being made to identify any other individuals involved in the smuggling ring. The accused brought pistols from outside the state and sold them in Ludhiana. We are trying to trace their entire supply chain. If more people are found involved, strict legal action will be taken,” said Brar.