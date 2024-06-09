Ludhiana: 3 months after divorce, man abducts ex-wife from bus stand, thrashes her

Three months after divorce, a man, with the help of his relatives, allegedly abducted his ex-wife from Malakpur bus stand and thrashed her after taking her to his home, officials said. A case has been registered in connection with the matter. The PAU police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Gurpreet Singh (victim’s ex-husband), Jaspal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Vikramjit Singh and Kamal of Balaji Nagar of Partap Singh Wala. (HT File)

The woman’s kin rescued her and informed the police. Officials said that the accused was enraged over the divorce and a complaint the woman had filed against him.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The PAU police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Gurpreet Singh (victim’s ex-husband), Jaspal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Vikramjit Singh and Kamal of Balaji Nagar of Partap Singh Wala.

The complainant, Kulwinder Kaur, 29, of Nurpur Bet, said she was returning to Nurpur Bet with her sister in a bus on June 4. As they got off the bus at the Malakpur bus stand, the accused turned up and started thrashing them, she alleged. She said that the accused abducted her in a car.

The woman alleged that her ex-husband and his aide took her to his home, tied her arms and legs with a rope, and thrashed her. In the meantime, her sister brought her family members and rescued her.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he added.

The woman said she married Gurpreet Singh on January 1, 2017 and they have a son. The woman alleged that soon after the marriage, Gurpreet and in-laws had started harassing her for dowry. She had filed a complaint at the child and women cell. Later, she divorced her husband. After the divorce, her husband took custody of their son.