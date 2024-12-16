Ludhiana: 3 thieves try to drill through bank’s boundary wall, fail; case registered

At least three miscreants were booked after they allegedly tried to drill through the boundary wall Bank of India’s Pohir branch, officials said. The Dehlon police took up an investigation after being informed and booked unidentified accused. (HT Photo)

They added that the bank officials found out about the incident on Sunday morning, when the villagers alerted them about damage to the wall.

On reviewing the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, the bank officials found out about theft bid.

The Dehlon police took up an investigation after being informed and booked unidentified accused.

Branch manager Chanpreet Kaur, 34, a resident of New Janta Nagar, ATI Road, said she received a call on Sunday from one of the bank employees, who informed her that villagers had noticed damage to the boundary wall of the bank.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh from the Dehlon police station confirmed that the footage was reviewed, and the first-information report (FIR) was registered. “Based on the CCTV evidence and the manager’s complaint, we are investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused,” he said.

The FIR was registered under sections 331 (4) (lurking house trespass or housebreaking), 305 (theft) and 62 (attempting to commit offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).