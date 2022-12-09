Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 women fall prey to snatchers in city

Ludhiana: 3 women fall prey to snatchers in city

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Ludhiana has been witnessing an increase in incidents of snatchers targeting women on walks outside their houses; three such incidents were reported on Wednesday

42-year-old woman loses phone to snatcher in kidwai nagar; gold chains snatched from two women (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city has been witnessing an increase in incidents of snatchers targeting women on walks outside their houses. Three such incidents were reported on Wednesday from separate parts of the city.

Inderjit Kaur, 42, of Kidwai Nagar, lost her phone to a bike-borne snatcher as she was buying guavas from a street vendor near her house.

In the second case, two bikers snatched a 27-year-old woman’s gold chain in Sector 32-A on Tajpur Road.

In the third case, two bikers snatched a 65-year-old woman’s gold chain outside her house in Ansal Bachittar Enclave. She raised the alarm and locals tried to chase down the accused, but to no avail.

Three separate snatching cases have been registered.

On Tuesday, some miscreants had targeted two women outside their houses in Bank colony and Satguru Nagar respectively.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that police stations have been asked to keep tabs on suspects and they will make arrests in the cases soon.

