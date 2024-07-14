Ludhiana: 31 slum families to be relocated to rental flats

The municipal corporation and district administration have finalised plans to relocate 31 slum-dwelling families from the Dhuri Lane area, officials aware of the developments said. Railway officials say the encroachments along the road have caused disruptions in track-widening work from Ludhiana to Kila Raipur and the deadline has been missed. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

They added that the families would be provided flats on a rental basis in Giaspura.

The families living in these dwellings, however, said they were unaware of any relocation plans.

Pawan, one of the residents of Tower Colony, said, “We are not aware of the order for shifting. A few days ago, officials had come and took names of people residing in the colony.”

The action under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme comes as work on doubling the railway track from Ludhiana to Kila Raipur, a stretch of 17.174 km, is in full swing.

Officials claimed the encroachments along the tracks have hampered the work on previous occasions.

The first phase of the track’s doubling, which covers the Ludhiana to Gill section, was scheduled to be completed and thrown open in June. However, the 31 permanent encroachments on railway land, located on the track’s left side, obstructed the construction, according to a letter by railway officials to the MC.

Railway officials said encroachments were a persistent issue that was discussed regularly with the deputy commissioner and the MC chief. Despite the discussions, the encroachments were yet to be removed, they added.

After a meeting at the DC office on June 18 regarding the issue, the MC was tasked with executing the relocation.

MC officials, requesting not to be named, said, “We are going to shift these encroachers to flats in Giaspura on a rental basis soon. The rent has almost been decided. We have taken the names of 31 dwellers residing in that area.”

Railway officials said that they have asked senior MC officials to intervene and ensure the removal of these encroachments so that work can be completed at the earliest.

Tragedy averted just a month ago

A month ago, a major tragedy was averted after two houses collapsed in Tower Colony alongside the railway tracks amid work to widen the tracks. The locals had accused the contractor of negligence, who along with his labourers, escaped from the spot after leaving the machinery behind.