Ludhiana: 34-year-old dies of suspected drug overdose, four arrested

A 34-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose in Chaunta village of Koomkalan, police said on Sunday. The four accused in the custody of Koomkalan police on Sunday. Police said that the accused were involved in drug peddling and had provided drug to the victim. (HT photo)

The body of the victim was found outside Government Senior Secondary School in Chaunta village with a syringe stuck on one of his arms. The villagers gathered at the spot and accused police of no action against the drug peddlers.

The Koomkalan police have lodged an FIR against two accused Mukhtiar Singh and Surjit Singh for supplying drugs to the victim belonging to Dholanwal village.

The victim used to demolish old buildings on contract basis.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the younger brother of the victim. The complainant said that his brother was missing since Saturday and on Sunday morning, his body was found in front of the main gate of the government school.

The complainant said that his brother had started taking drugs one year ago and used to buy drugs from the accused.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 304 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Sulakhan Singh, a resident of the village, alleged that police don’t take action against the drug peddlers. He said that they had nabbed drug peddlers and handed over the police several times, but the police personnel released them without any investigation. He said that the drug addicts used to gather around the school in the evening.

Boota Singh, sarpanch of the village, said that they had made complaints against the accused involved in the drug peddling, but the accused used to threaten them.

He said that if the government initiates action against the drug peddlers, the panchayat will give support.

However, sub-inspector Singh also refuted the allegation of not acting against the drug peddlers and stated that the police have arrested many drug peddlers in the past.

On February 5, a 25-year-old man died of drug overdose in the washroom of a petrol pump in Gill village. The Sadar Police had lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

On February 1, a 16-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Dakha. A resident of Pamal village, the boy was found dead at a tubewell in Ahliwal village of Dakha.

On January 23, a 28-year-old man died of drug overdose in Lohgarh village of Jodhan. After the kin of the deceased staged a protest outside the police station, the Jodhan Police lodged an FIR against one of his friends for causing death due to negligence.