Ludhiana: 34-year-old shop owner dies by suicide in Nehru Nagar

A 34-year-old mobile shop owner was found dead by suicide at his residence in Nehru Nagar, in Model Town Police Station, on Monday evening. The deceased had reportedly been under mental stress and was living separately from his wife due to a personal dispute. Police have ruled out any foul play at this stage and are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident came to light after neighbours, concerned about his disappearance for the past two days, went to the rooftop of the house and discovered his body hanging from a ceiling hook inside a room. The locals immediately alerted the police.

A team from Model Town police station reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it to civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police official Rajan said, “The deceased owned a mobile phone shop in the area. He was reportedly under mental stress and had been living apart from his wife due to ongoing issues. We are investigating the matter further, and statements from family members are being recorded.”

