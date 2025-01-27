Ludhiana: 39 traffic violators e-challaned

Introduced on January 26, the online traffic surveillance system has captured 39 vehicles violating rules in two days. Penalties have been imposed on violators. The police also plan to deploy speed radar systems to monitor vehicle speeds and issue challans for overspeeding. (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said key intersections in the city are now equipped with surveillance cameras to detect traffic violations. On the first day of implementation, 16 vehicles were fined, followed by 23 vehicles the next day. These challans targeted drivers who violated red light signals.

In the coming days, the system will extend to cover violations such as driving without helmets, ignoring zebra crossing, and failure to wear seat belts. The police also plan to deploy speed radar systems to monitor vehicle speeds and issue challans for overspeeding.