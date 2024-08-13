Ludhiana: 4 booked for fabricating property deeds

The PAU police booked four accused allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme of creating fake property deeds and tampering with revenue records, officials said on Monday. The alleged fraud came to light following a complaint by Sham Sunder, a resident of Sukhmani Tower, Model Gram (HT File)

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered against Satpal Sharma from Aman Park, New Sundar Nagar; Satguru Singh from Fatehgarh village in Sangrur district; Jagwinder Singh from South City, Ludhiana; and Nirbhai Singh from Lehra Gaga in Sangrur’s Fatehgarh.

The case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Sunder, he had developed a colony in South City in 2002 and reserved 1,768 square yards for streets and roads. He claimed that the accused forged a deed in his name and sold the reserved land.

Upon discovering the fake deed, Sham Sunder lodged a complaint with deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. A probe was handed over to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM East), who verified the complainant’s allegations and recommended that a criminal case be registered.

Sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the accused will be apprehended soon.