Ludhiana: 4 held for hacking 28-year-old man to death

Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:47 AM IST

Four men were arrested on Monday for hacking a 28-year-old to death near Mahal Hospital on South City Road in Ludhiana

The man was assaulted with sharp weapons and taken to a hospital with a neck injury, where he succumbed. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four men were arrested on Monday for hacking a 28-year-old to death near Mahal Hospital on South City Road.

The accused have been identified as Arvind Saroj and Rahul Saroj of South City and Bharat Kumar and Vikas Kumar of Jhammat village.

They had been booked for murder based on the statement of Ganesh Adhikari, 19, of Partappura village on Hambran Road, a friend of the victim Vijay Kumar of Jhammat village, who worked at a restaurant.

Ganesh said that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he received a call from his friend Saurav Vashisht, who informed him that their friends Munna and Hemant had got into a scuffle with Vikas and the other accused near Janpath Enclave.

On receiving the call, Ganesh, Vijay and two of their friends reached the spot to resolve the matter. The accused got into a spat with them too, but they left the spot before the issue escalated.

He added that when he and Vikas were returning home, the four accused waylaid and attacked them with a sharp weapon and escaped. Vijay was rushed to a nearby hospital with a neck injury, where he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh said the victim and accused were friends and they worked in different restaurants. Vikas and Munna reportedly got into a scuffle as they had made an earthen dumbbell to exercise, which got damaged and they blamed each other.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code.

