Ludhiana: 4 held for property fraud

The Sadar police booked four accused, including a mother-son duo, for allegedly grabbing property of a woman, officials said. The accused were identified as Harkirat Kaur of Sant Nagar, Ludhiana, her son Sukhwinder Singh, and their aides Harjit Singh of Phase 2 of Dugri and Jagdeep Singh of Urban Estate. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Pammi Sidhu of Ayali Chowk, alleged that the accused implicated her in a case and after she was sent to jail, the accused grabbed her lavish house and a marriage palace.

The complainant said the accused prepared fake documents of her property worth ₹40 crore and grabbed it.

She said she and her son are forced to live in rented accommodation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman filed a complaint on July 18.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following an investigation, he said, and adding that the accused were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).