Ludhiana: 4 months on, MC yet to repair road dug up to lay sewage pipes

Almost four months after the municipal corporation (MC) had dug up a road stretch in BRS Nagar, it is yet to be repaired, alleged locals of the area. Locals said that the damaged road in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, raises the risks of accidents. (HT Photo)

The road had been dug to lay sewerage pipes. Locals said although they have raised the issue multiple times and filed complaints, no concrete action has been taken so far.

Assuring a prompt solution, MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said, “I will direct the sub-divisional officer to level the road as soon as possible. The delay occurred as it takes time for the construction around the pipes to dry and become stronger. We understand the residents’ concerns and will ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest.”

Locals, however, expressed concern and highlighted the inconvenience and safety risks caused by the damaged stretch.

Ashish Goyal, a local, said, “There are several parts of the road that are still covered with sand. Half of the road is blocked, and, in the monsoon, it has become difficult for people to even cross the road or come out of their houses.”

Locals said that the damaged road also raises the risks of accidents.