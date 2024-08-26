 Ludhiana: 4 months on, MC yet to repair road dug up to lay sewage pipes - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 4 months on, MC yet to repair road dug up to lay sewage pipes

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 27, 2024 05:52 AM IST

A road had been dug in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, to lay sewerage pipes; locals said although they have raised the issue multiple times and filed complaints, no concrete action has been taken so far

Almost four months after the municipal corporation (MC) had dug up a road stretch in BRS Nagar, it is yet to be repaired, alleged locals of the area.

Locals said that the damaged road in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, raises the risks of accidents. (HT Photo)
Locals said that the damaged road in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, raises the risks of accidents. (HT Photo)

The road had been dug to lay sewerage pipes. Locals said although they have raised the issue multiple times and filed complaints, no concrete action has been taken so far.

Assuring a prompt solution, MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said, “I will direct the sub-divisional officer to level the road as soon as possible. The delay occurred as it takes time for the construction around the pipes to dry and become stronger. We understand the residents’ concerns and will ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest.”

Locals, however, expressed concern and highlighted the inconvenience and safety risks caused by the damaged stretch.

Ashish Goyal, a local, said, “There are several parts of the road that are still covered with sand. Half of the road is blocked, and, in the monsoon, it has become difficult for people to even cross the road or come out of their houses.”

Locals said that the damaged road also raises the risks of accidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 4 months on, MC yet to repair road dug up to lay sewage pipes
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On